Lynda Susan Bernacki was a woman of immense depth – an artist, a scholar, a healer, and a fierce advocate for those in need. Born in Manhattan, N.Y. in 1949 to Frank and Walda Bernacki, she embraced life with a boundless curiosity and a generous heart. Her journey took her across the country and around the world, leaving behind a legacy of artistry, compassion, and unwavering dedication to others.

Lynda’s thirst for knowledge was insatiable. She earned a Bachelor’s degree in art therapy from Antioch University, followed by a Master’s degree in psychology from New York University.

She pursued her PhD in clinical psychology at The Fielding Institute, always striving to deepen her understanding of the human experience. Her career reflected that same passion – whether working as an art therapist with cancer patients and gunshot victims in Seattle and New York, serving as a prison psychologist in New Mexico, or providing psychiatric emergency services in New Jersey, Lynda met each person with empathy, insight, and a profound belief in their resilience. She worked tirelessly to coordinate homeless programs for families, the mentally ill, and survivors of domestic violence, always standing up for those whose voices needed to be heard.

Beyond her work in psychology, Lynda was an accomplished artist, exhibiting in juried shows and galleries in Hollywood, Costa Mesa, Taos, Albuquerque, and Santa Fe. Her creations – stunning works in sculptural glass and metal – found homes in private collections and cultural institutions, including a church in Taos and the University of New Mexico Medical Center. As an instructor at UNM Taos, she shared her love of stained glass with eager students, igniting a passion for creativity in others.

Music was another of Lynda’s many gifts. A talented pianist, she shared her love of music with the neighborhood children, giving piano lessons to anyone eager to learn. She found joy in the rhythm of the keys, just as she did in the pages of a good book or the thrill of travel – whether exploring the United States or venturing abroad in her later years.

Her friends and family knew her as a woman of warmth, intelligence, and a quick wit. She had an uncanny ability to balance objectivity with deep empathy, to debate with conviction yet listen with an open heart. She was playful, complex, and unafraid to challenge the world around her.

Lynda was a woman of faith, giving her time and energy to her church and tirelessly advocating for the homeless, veterans with PTSD, animal shelters, and organizations supporting women and survivors of domestic violence.

Her belief in justice and kindness was not just spoken – it was lived.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Walda and Frank Bernacki; and her sister, Lorraine Meyer. She is survived by her daughter, Amanda “A.J.” and Jim Kras; and her beloved grandpuppy, Bigly; as well as her son, Scott and Carissa Fischer; and her cherished grandchildren, Darby and Lily.

A private family service will be held later this year. In honor of Lynda’s strength, grace, and resilience, donations may be made in her memory to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

Lynda lived with passion, fought for others with courage, and created beauty in both her art and her spirit. She leaves behind not just memories, but inspiration – a reminder to live boldly, love deeply, and always fight for what is right.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

