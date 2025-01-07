Buddy Lawson, 89, of Waldoboro, passed away peacefully on Dec. 2, 2024. Born on Sept. 13, 1935 in Waldoboro, Buddy was the son of the late Tom and Elsie Howard Lawson. He was raised in North Waldoboro and attended local schools, graduating from Waldoboro High School in 1953. After high school he served in the U.S. Army Reserves. After serving his country, Buddy returned to Waldoboro and worked for local companies including Sylvania, DePatsy’s Lanes, and HomeGas/Amerigas, from which he retired. In retirement he worked for the town of Waldoboro. Buddy married Lynette Martin on Feb. 15, 1964, and they made their home in Waldoboro where they raised three daughters.

In his younger years, Buddy played baseball with his three-fingered glove for the Waldoboro Townies and made several friends from many area towns. He played in the local adult softball league well into his 50s. In his playing days the opposing team would play the “shift” because he was a pull hitter down the third-base line. He was known to many in town as he was very involved in town activities as a volunteer firefighter and Waldoboro Little League coach and umpire for over 25 years. He was often seen at his daughters’ sporting events from Little League to high school, proudly cheering them on. When his grandchildren arrived, he carried on that support to them at soccer fields, baseball and softball games, and basketball courts, near and far, never missing a game. His daughters and grandchildren were his pride and joy.

Buddy loved spending time with his family and watching the Red Sox, Patriots, and Celtics. He was lucky enough to go to Fenway and see Ted Williams play and was thrilled when the Red Sox broke the “curse” and always enjoyed watching the many championships won by Boston teams over the years. Buddy also loved a good joke and would share the most recent one with anyone he saw.

Buddy was predeceased by his parents; brother, Robert Lawson; sister, Esther Lawson Dawson.

Buddy is survived by his wife of 60 years, Lynette Martin Lawson, of Waldoboro; his daughters, Angela Lawson and partner, Alvin Bolden, of Seffner, Fla., Jennifer Post and her husband, William, of Waldoboro, Shannon Moyes and her husband, Eric, of Gray; grandchildren, Joshua Rooks and his wife, Danielle, Brandon Rooks, Wyatt and Taylor Post; and great-granddaughters, Scarlett and Mayari Rooks. He is also survived by his brother, David Lawson and his wife, Barbara, of Bangor.

Per his wishes there will be no service.

