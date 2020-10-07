Lynne Hansen Tallberg, 64, of Newcastle, passed away suddenly on Sept. 28, 2020.

She is survived by her loving husband and sons, Robert Tallberg of Newcastle; Derak Tallberg of Searsmont, and Erin Murphy of Camden; and Kirk Tallberg and Amanda Meadows of Newcastle. She also leaves behind siblings, Gail Hansen Philippi and Dana of Liberty, David Howard of Waterbury, Conn., and Roger Howard and Renee of Scarborough; niece, Lynn Ann Carrano Stasulis and her children Isabella and Logan; many other nieces and nephews; and grandchildren, Allison, Madison, Bryce, Madison, Ronan, Dylan, and Willem.

She was predeceased by her parents, Eve and Clifford Howard and Orin Hansen; daughter-in-law, Dierdre Tallberg; granddaughter, Leah Olivia Tallberg; sister-in-law, Georgia Sheron, wife of David; and cousin, Nancy Fisher of New River Beach, New Brunswick, Canada.

A memorial gathering will be planned at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

