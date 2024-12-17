Lynne Marie Norris, 84, of Newcastle, passed away on the morning of Dec. 12, 2024 at Windward Gardens in Camden, after a period of declining health. Lynne was born on Nov. 25, 1940, in Dayton, Ohio, and was the only child of Helen R. Norris and Edwin D. Norris.

She grew up in Louisville, Ky., receiving a bachelor’s degree from the University of Louisville with majors in English and drama. She received a Master of Fine Arts degree from the first graduating class of New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts in acting. Most of her working life revolved around the arts.

She moved to Newcastle in 1996 and is survived by her son, Daniel M. Norris, of West Virginia.

At Lynne’s request, there will be no service.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

