M. Grace Wankmuller, of Newcastle and Jefferson, passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, April 17, 2024 at Maine General Rehabilitation and Long Term Care at Glenridge Ridge in Augusta, just after celebrating her 87th birthday. Grace was born in Newark, N.J. to Peter and Alice (Shalvoy) Cunningham, the youngest of their three daughters.

Grace was married to Richard N. Wankmuller for 29 loving years before his passing at age 49 in 1984. She then shared 14 happy years with her partner in life, Chuck Laidlaw, until his passing in 2001.

Grace is survived by her two daughters, Eileen and her husband, Shawn Plummer, and Donna Wankmuller; two sons, Richard and his wife, Jodie Wankmuller, and Joseph and his wife, Donna Wankmuller. She is also survived by her sister, Eileen Wankmuller; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Her family wishes to thank the many wonderful friends and caretakers who surrounded their mom with love and support. She was blessed with many very special people in her life and often counted those blessings. She loved you all very much.

Relatives and friends are invited to join her family for a celebration of life at 1 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, April 30, 2024 at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

