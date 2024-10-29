Madeline Ann Dodge, 86, of Newcastle, passed away on Oct. 22, 2024, after a period of declining health. She was born on March 5, 1938, in Augusta, to Fred and Yvonne (Lebel) Danforth.

Madeline married Richard F. Dodge on May 24, 1958. They lived briefly in Damariscotta, and later moved to Newcastle to a home they built and raised their family in. Family was very important to Madeline. She enjoyed family gatherings and being with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

She enjoyed bowling in the ladies’ morning league at DePatsy’s Lanes in Waldoboro in her younger years. Later in life she enjoyed daily walks with her friend, Linda. She would have coffee with the “coffee girls” almost every Friday morning, which she very much enjoyed.

Madeline was predeceased by her parents; in-laws, Charles and Martha Dodge; sisters, Arlene and husband, Leo LaChance, and Diane Danforth; brother, Lawrence and wife, Lorraine Danforth; and her sister-in-law, Bertha Danforth. She was also predeceased by sisters-in-law, Martha and husband, Harry Kierstead, Vera and husband, Kenneth Lincoln, and N. Katherine Rice; brothers-in-law, Charles and wife, Lucille Dodge, Larry and wife, Ethel “Skeet” Dodge, and Elliott Dodge.

Madeline is survived by her husband, Richard; son, Richard (Maureen) Dodge; daughters, Brenda Bartlett (partner Tim Webber) and Karen (Tom) Kostenbader; grandchildren, Erin, Richard “Griff,” and Marshall Dodge, Benjamin (Terri) Bartlett and great-grandson, Theo, Andrew (Marissa) Bartlett and great-granddaughters, Charlie and Dani, Thomas (Angela) Kostenbader and great-grandsons, Thomas and Carter and Lucas (Megan) Kostenbader and a great-granddaughter due any day. She is also survived by sisters, Rita Marcoux and Lillian Petrie; and brother, Raymond Danforth; sister-in-law, Terry Dodge; brother-in-law, Chester Rice; as well as many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org) 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60603 or a charity of your choice.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

