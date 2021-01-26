Madeline Babbidge, 91, of Wiscasset, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.

She was born in Belfast, the daughter of Eugene and Hazel (Dawson) Parsons. Madeline moved to the Bath area working at Grant’s Department Store of Bath and later at the Sewall & Son Shoe Factory at Fort Andros in Brunswick.

She loved fishing, animals and knitting especially mittens and hats for grammar schools in Wiscasset.

Madeline is predeceased by her sister, Barbara Nado; brothers, Stanley and Cecil Parsons; and her companion, Raymond Murray.

She is survived by her children, Diane Baldwin and husband Jim of Wiscasset, Galen Babbidge of Richmond, and Doreen Babbidge of Bath; six wonderful grandchildren; and five beautiful great-grandchildren who miss her very much.

A graveside ceremony will be held in the spring with her family.

