Madeline “Marie” Boynton, 97, of Jefferson, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at home with her family by her side.

Marie, as she was known by all, was born Nov. 13, 1923, in Jefferson, the daughter of Charles and Hattie Weaver Feyler. She attended Jefferson School and on June 13, 1941, she married Pearl Boynton.

She was a homemaker most of her life and raised nine children which was a full-time job. She did work for a short time at Health Tex, Renys, and ran a blueberry crew with her husband for many years.

She was known in town for her baking and for always having her door open and feeding anyone who needed it.

She was a lifetime member of the United Baptist Church of South Jefferson, and an over 50-year member of the Jefferson Grange and the State Grange. She also was on the board of directors of the Trask Lawn Cemetery for years.

She enjoyed having her family visit, cooking, and friends stopping by to visit. She loved to crochet gifts for her family while sitting on her front porch watching the traffic go by.

She was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Pearl Boynton; sons, Frances, Roger, and Dennis; and a daughter, Pauline.

She is survived by her sons, Linwood and wife, Bobbie, of Hertford, N.C., Robert and wife, Deanna, of Chelsea, Lawrence and Ramona, and Earland and Marion, of Jefferson; and daughter, Margaret Boynton, of Winslow. She had a total of 78 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to MaineGeneral Hospice of Maine.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, at the Trask Lawn Cemetery in South Jefferson.

Arrangements are entrusted to Funeral Alternatives of Augusta.

