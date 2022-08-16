Madelyn Eva Creamer passed away peacefully on Aug. 13, 2022, at the age of 99 at The Owls Head Homestead. She was born on July 17, 1923 in Leicester, Mass. to Arthur and Martha J. (Soule) Genthner.

Madelyn graduated from Waldoboro High School in the class of 1942. She retired as the store manager of the S & H Green Stamp Redemption Center in New London/Groton, Conn. and Westerly, R.I. areas.

She enjoyed boating, golfing and travel. Madelyn served on the local and Connecticut state level of the PTA and was an ardent advocate for Women’s Rights. She was the founder of the Groton Business and Professional Women’s Club, serving as the first president and later serving as the state president in 1970 to 1971. She was an 85-year member of The Meenahga Grange, Waldoboro Chapter and a longtime member of the Westerly Yacht Club in Westerly, R.I.

Madelyn was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Robert Creamer; brother, Millard Genthner; son-in-law, Robert Betchley; and sisters, Evelyn Peters, and Anna Koval. She is survived by her daughters, Brenda Betchley, of Mattapoisett, Mass., Patricia Haik (Edward), of Ashaway, R.I., and Kathryn Silvestri (Errol), of Naples, Fla.; 10 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

The family will hold a private service in Westerly, R.I.

Memorial donations may be made in Madelyn’s name to The Salvation Army, 3180 Estey Ave., Naples, FL 34104.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences visit her book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

