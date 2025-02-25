Madelyn Verney Pierce passed away peacefully of complications associated with living a long, lovely life on Monday, Feb. 24.

She was born at home in Litchfield on April 4, 1925, to John and Selena Verney. At the age of 1 her family moved to Sheepscott village. She attended schools in Newcastle, graduating from Lincoln Academy in 1943.

Madelyn loved life. She was very active in the community.

We could list the many accomplishments in her life, but if you know her as “Mad” you know she wouldn’t want all that “stuff” (as she would call it) written about her.

She cherished her many family gatherings, quilting, knitting, tennis, and playing bridge.

Most of all she loved cruising the Maine coast and Canada with her late husband, Edward, and in winters they enjoyed going someplace warm.

She was predeceased by her husband, Edward; and son, Wayne.

She was the last surviving member of her family. She was predeceased by her three brothers and their wives: Victor and Elaine, Richard and Phyllis, and Clayton and Edna Verney; and three sisters and their husbands: Audrey and Ken Krah, Evangeline and Everett Jordan, and Carol and Walter Shorey.

She is survived by her children, Penny and Bernie Davala, Roxanne and Kelly Moore, Ann and Seth Hedgecock, and Dick and Laura Pierce; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

At Madelyn’s request, there will not be a funeral.

In lieu of flowers, hug someone special and tell them that you love them.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

