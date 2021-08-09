A private graveside service for Malcolm “Mack” Simmons, who passed away on June 29, 2021, will be held on the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 18 at the Highland Cemetery in Nobleboro. His family will be hosting a public celebration at his home, 280 Lower Cross Road in Nobleboro, following the service, starting around 12 p.m.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

