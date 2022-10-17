Malcolm Sewall Oliver, 82, passed away at his home in Jefferson on Oct. 15, 2022. Malcolm was born June 30, 1940 in Damariscotta Mills, the son of William Joshua Oliver and Minnie Reeves Oliver. He grew up in Newcastle and attended Franklin Grammar School and Lincoln Academy.

In the summer of 1958 at the age of 18, Malcolm enlisted in the U.S. Navy. After graduating from Boot Camp in Great Lakes, Ill., he was assigned to B Division aboard the Aircraft Carrier U.S.S. Forrestal where he served his entire active duty. In the summer of 1962 he was released from active duty with a rate BT 3.

Malcolm returned home to work a local pizza shop until the fall when he began working at The Lincoln County News. He left The Lincoln County News in 1968 and began working at the Kennebec Journal Printing. He worked for the Kennebec Journal for 10 years working his way up the ladder to the position of production manager. He decided to establish his own business, Oliver’s Print Shop, in the fall of 1977. He managed his shop for 17 years until he retired.

Malcolm was a member of the Damariscotta United Methodist Church, and past president of the Damariscotta-Newcastle Rotary Club. Malcolm was awarded the Paul Harris Fellow by fellow Rotarians for his dedication and outstanding service to the community. He was a lifetime member of the Wells-Hussey American Legion Post #42, and a life member of the U.S.S. Forrestal Reunion Association.

He was predeceased by his brothers, James Reeves, and Landon Oliver; sister, Katherine Emerson.

He is survived by his wife, Beth Oliver, of Jefferson; sons, Leon Oliver and his wife, Alicia, of Damariscotta and Allen Oliver and his wife, Annette, of Farmingdale; step-sons, Stephen Plummer and his wife, Lisa, of Augusta, and Jeffrey Plummer and his wife, Angela, of Palermo; stepdaughter, Karen Mason and her husband, Mark, of So. China; daughter, Jane Gravel; and sister-in-law, Joanne Oliver, of Walpole. He was also survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

A private family graveside will be held the Maine Veteran’ Cemetery in Augusta with military honors.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, 949 Main St., Waldoboro.

Condolences may be shared with the family at hallfuneralhomes.com.

