Marcia Irene Ross, 60, of Waldoboro died Friday, April 7, 2023. Marcia was born on Aug. 16, 1962 in Brunswick, the daughter of Frederick L. Ross and Bertha E. (Lewis) Ross.

She grew up in the Yarmouth area, attending Yarmouth Elementary and Middle School, Yarmouth Junior High School, and graduated from Yarmouth High School, class of 1981. She then went on to Bangor College and obtained an associate degree.

Marcia was a head cook at Moody’s Diner for about 20 years and most recently she worked at Knox County Jail, where she was known as “Ross Boss,” and Two Bridges Regional Jail, in Wiscasset.

When she was younger, she loved to play on local softball teams and playing tennis with friends. When Marcia moved to Waldoboro, she served on the Waldoboro Ambulance Service for many years. She attended many NASCAR races and enjoyed watching them on the television. She was an avid Jeff Gordon fan.

She loved her Pomeranian, Tazz, and kitty, K.C., whom she lost last summer. Her surviving kitty, Jessi Blue, has found a new home.

Marcia will be missed by her family and many friends.

She is predeceased by her parents, Frederick and Bertha Ross. She is survived by sister, Leisa Susan (Ross) Preble and her husband, Donald, of Old Town; niece, Jennifer Lynn (Mishou) Sawyer and her husband, Pat, of Bangor; best friend, Bobbi Lash and her husband, Tony, of Waldoboro; good friends and neighbors, Dana and Lori Jackson, who were there for her when needed; stepmother, Shirley Ross, of Waldoboro; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

There will be no visiting hours or service at Marcia’s request. A celebration of her life will be planned later this summer to be announced.

Donations may be made in Marcia’s name to the Waldoboro Emergency Medical Services at P.O. Box J, Waldoboro, ME 04572.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, visit their Book of Memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

