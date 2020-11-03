Advanced Search
Marcia Mercedes Howard Trentin

at

Marcia Mercedes Howard Trentin passed away on the evening of Nov. 1, 2020, appropriately on All Saints Day.

Marcia was a loving wife to the late Joseph Trentin for over 56 years. She is survived by her children, Valerie, Mark, Lydia, Jean and Lawrence; 11 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Marcia enjoyed gardening, sewing, and volunteering. Because of her caring nature, she was a nurse for 20 years, and helped those at homeless shelters and animal shelters.

She especially enjoyed spending time with her family at the pond cottage and swimming in Damariscotta Lake.

Marcia will be greatly missed, but her spirit carries on in all of us and those she touched.

A memorial mass will be held at St. Patrick’s Church in Newcastle next summer.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

