Margaret A. Boyle, 77, of Waldoboro, passed away at home with her family by her side on Nov. 18, 2023. Margaret was born in Portland, on Aug. 2, 1946, to parents Lawrence R. Boyle Sr. and Eleanor H. (Clark) Boyle.

She grew up in Portland and attended local schools. In 1975, Margaret met her companion, Theodore Cocco Sr. In 1979, Margaret and her family moved to Bremen, and Lincoln County has been her home ever since.

Margaret spent her life as a homemaker. She was the family communicator, always keeping everyone up to date on the latest happenings. She kept a notebook of important family dates to remember. Margaret loved her grandchildren. She was known to be a caring mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. Margaret was an amazing, lovable person.

Margaret enjoyed photography and taking photos. She also enjoyed watching Judge Judy and soap operas. She played card games with family and friends; her favorite being Phase 10. Margaret and Ted also enjoyed traveling throughout the United States.

She was predeceased by her parents; companion of 38 years, Theodore Cocco Sr.; daughter, Charlene Cavallero; and sister, Jeanette Hayes.

Margaret is survived by her son, Michael Hyson and wife, Stephanie; daughter, Tammy Carson; siblings, Beverly Bartley (Doug), Stanley Boyle (Judy), Diane Horning (Al), Charlene Leighton (Ron), Norma Ball, and Lawrence Boyle Jr. (Naomi); grandson, Lee Hemond and wife, Rita; and other grandkids and great grandkids; “adopted” son, Christopher Hagar; and dogs, Lily, Gracie, and Bella.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main St., in Waldoboro. The interment will immediately follow the service at Orff’s Corner Cemetery, 2410 Winslows Mills Road, in Waldoboro.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To offer online condolences, visit hallfuneralhomes.com.

