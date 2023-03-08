Margaret Bartlett, 88, of Damariscotta, died on the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 28, at her home due to complications from lung cancer. She was born on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, 1935, in Gardiner. Margaret was the daughter of the late Francis “Frank” and Evelyn (Cobb) O’Connor, and the wife of the late Bruce Bartlett.

Margaret went to grade schools in Plymouth and Auburn and she graduated from Edward Little High School in Auburn, class of 1953. She married Bruce Bartlett on June 24, 1962, and they celebrated 56 years together.

Margaret and Bruce bought their first home in Auburn and fostered many friendships during their 14 years there. Margaret and her family moved to Damariscotta in 1978 where she enjoyed living for the remainder of her years. Margaret was a bookkeeper throughout her career for several companies and organizations, including Snow’s Inc. in Auburn, Austin Associates in Auburn, and Lincoln Academy in Newcastle, where she watched over her sons’ high school years from the front office. She was a member of The Second Congregational Church in Newcastle for over 30 years and volunteered to serve various functions for the church, as well as for the Miles Memorial Hospital League.

Margaret was a remarkable woman who nurtured many friends, neighbors, and family members. Her door was always open for people to stop by and visit. She cherished get-togethers that included playing cards and laughing late into the night. She was an avid reader and knitter, and she enjoyed playing bridge on a weekly basis.

Margaret was predeceased by her parents; brother, Francis O’Connor; sister, Joan Friend; and husband, Bruce Bartlett.

She is survived by her sister, Mary Richardson, of New Gloucester; brother, Robert O’Connor, of Minot; sister, Eleanor Cummings, of Auburn; son, Chris Bartlett and wife, Connie, of Eastport; son, Craig Bartlett and wife, Kristie, of Santa Rosa, Calif.; grandchildren, Jamison, Jordan, Mary, Sarah, and Katherine; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Margaret’s family would like to thank her many friends in Damariscotta that graciously supported her while she lived independently in her later years, as well as to the kind people of Hospice and Comfort Keepers that cared for her during her terminal illness.

At Margaret’s request, there will be no service at this time. Her family plans to hold a celebration of her life during warmer months ahead. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Skidompha Library, P.O. Box 70, Damariscotta, ME 04543; or The Sussman House Volunteer Fund for Hospice, 40 Anchor Drive, Rockport, ME 04856.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

