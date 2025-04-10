Margaret Carol Merriam Ellsworth passed away March 29, 2025 at the Breakwater Commons Senior Living Facility in Rockland. Margaret was born June 23, 1934 at 15 Vining St. in Auburn. She graduated from Edward Little High School in Auburn and Farmington State Teachers College.

While in college, Margaret was required to volunteer at the Farmington Fair. She chose to work at the Methodist Church booth. During her only time waiting on lunch customers, she met a young, handsome, local dairy farmer named Stanley Ellsworth, who would become her husband of 60 years.

She was an active substitute teacher and leader for 4-H, Farm Bureau, and Franklin County Extension in Farmington. Margaret and Stan’s lives took an unexpected turn in the late 1970s. A health crisis with Stan forced the couple to make some major adjustments, which ultimately led to the sale of the family dairy farm. They lived in Spring Hill, Fla. for several years and then returned to Maine to live in New Harbor and then Topsham.

In 1998, Margaret started working at the ElderCare Network of Lincoln County as it was being created. She coordinated rides for elders to get to doctors’ appointments and organized activity outings for the residents. Though her duties changed over the 20 years, she made sure she checked in every day with the residents to make sure they were happy and well.

In one of life’s fortunate twists, after Stan’s passing in 2014, Margaret moved in as a resident of Edgecomb Green, one of the assisted living homes in the Elder Care Network of Lincoln County. Margaret treasured her time on the Maine coast. She loved flowers, chocolate, reading the newspaper, and going for a drive.

Margaret is survived by her children, Timothy Ellsworth and his wife, Melissa, of Cumberland, Laura Jo Cunningham, of Raymond, and Jonathan Ellsworth and his wife, Jennifer Schroth, of Brooklin; grandchildren, Kayte Ellsworth and her partner, Ben Auerbach, of South Portland, Kristen Ellsworth Wing and her husband, Will Wing, of Martha’s Vineyard, Sibyl Cunningham, of Raymond, Nolan Ellsworth and his wife, Hannah, of Portland, Isobel Cunningham and her partner, Ian McKendry, of Carrabassett Valley, Walker Ellsworth and his partner, Esther Scanlon, of Brooklin, and Jacquelyn Ellsworth, of Cumberland; and a great-granddaughter, Josephine Wing, of Martha’s Vineyard.

Margaret was predeceased by her husband, Stanley Ellsworth; and her two sisters, Madaline Aspinall Rodger and Marilyn Logan.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Breakwater Commons, Beacon Hospice, and Edgecomb Green for their exceptional care.

A memorial service will be held at Edgecomb Community Church, at 15 Cross Point Road in Edgecomb, on Saturday, April 19 at 1 p.m., with a celebration of life to follow immediately after. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited.

Flowers for the memorial service can be sent to Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal St., Brunswick, ME 04011.

If you would like to make a donation to the “Margaret Fund” send a check payable to Elder Care Network of Lincoln County, P.O. 652, Damariscotta, ME 04543. This fund was already established in her honor to provide assisted living residents with ice creams on outings, birthday cards for grandchildren, and clothing as needed!

Arrangements and guidance are in the care of Stetson’s Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 12 Federal St., Brunswick, ME 04011.

Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Stetson’s Funeral Home website at stetsonsfuneralhome.com.

