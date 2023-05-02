Margaret C. “Peggy” Møller, age 100, of Round Pond, passed away in her home on April 24, 2023.

She was born in Philadelphia on Aug. 11, 1922, the daughter of Mary Sinex and George Lloyd Cowan Jr., of Edgewater Park, N.J.

She attended Moorestown Friends School, and graduated from Walnut Hill School in Natick, Mass. in 1940. After three years at Wellesley College, where she was a member of the varsity crew, she graduated with honors from Roanoke College in 1945.

Peggy attended the first Summer School for American Students at the University of Oslo, Norway, in 1947, where she met her future husband, Gunnar A. Møller, whom she married in 1950. After living in New Jersey, in 1953 they returned to Oslo, along with their first daughter, Mary. Their daughters Karin, Mimsy, and Jenny Ann were born in Oslo.

During the 20 years Peggy lived in Norway, she was an active member of the American Women’s Club. Such a short time after the war, Norway was very different from her home country. She grew to love Norwegian culture, the food, nature, and the people. They created a beautiful home in Oslo and a summer place at Larkollen.

Having spent summers in Maine from the age of 2, she acquired property in Round Pond in 1975, settling there permanently after her divorce in 1978. She made frequent trips to Oslo over the years to visit her children, grandsons, and friends. Having her youngest daughter, Jenny, and her granddaughters, Mary and Nikki, nearby was a much-prized part of her new life in Maine.

During her years in Round Pond, she was a semi-active member of Helping Hands of Round Pond, and has served on the boards of the Old Bristol Garden Club and the Newcastle–Damariscotta Women’s Club. She enjoyed taking part in various community activities, the Miles Rummage Sale being a favorite. In her later years she really enjoyed attending Senior College courses and the Live from the Metropolitan Opera shows at Lincoln Theater.

She loved the arts, books, reading, and her life in Round Pond. She had a deep love of nature, wildlife, and was a supporter of various environmental organizations. She was socially engaged and followed the news closely. Reaching the high age of 100, she was a proud participant of the New England Centenarian Study. She really enjoyed Facebook and was active there until shortly before she passed. She had a great sense of humor and was so grateful for what she herself referred to as a privileged life. With her youngest daughter, Jenny, living so close by and with help from Comfort Keepers and hospice, she was able to spend her final years in her beloved home.

She is survived by her four daughters, Mary Møller and her partner, Michael Wold, Karin Møller and her partner, Erling Sørhaug, Mimsy Møller and her wife, Ingrid Ellingsen, all of Oslo, Norway, and Jenny Leeman and husband, Scott, of Round Pond; her four grandsons, Stian, Øystein, Henrik, and Andreas, of Oslo, Norway; her two granddaughters, Mary Leeman, of Pittsburgh, Pa., and Nikki Leeman, of Heber City, Utah; and her six great-grandchildren, Anton, Emma Nova, Mikael, Vega, Ola, and Reidar.

Her family will be having a private celebration of life.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

