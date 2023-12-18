Margaret E. Holden, 86, of Boothbay Harbor, passed away at LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus on Dec. 12, 2023. Margaret was born on March 9, 1937, in Queens, N.Y. to parents Kenneth and Kathryn (Frahm) Chichester.

Margaret attended local schools in New York before moving to Stamford, Conn. where she finished her schooling and attended the University of Connecticut, graduating with a bachelor’s degree.

Throughout her life, Margaret worked as a secretary for an insurance agency. In her free time, she enjoyed reading, hiking, and was an avid nature observer. She participated in the garden clubs of Boothbay Harbor and Wiscasset and volunteered for local hospice.

Margaret is survived by her husband of 53 years, Jared H. Holden, of Boothbay Harbor; sister-in-law, Vida Chichester; and nephews, Daniel Chichester (Jennifer), Keith Chichester (Tracy), and Peter Chichester (Jessica), all of Stamford, Conn.

Margaret’s family will honor her life privately.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall’s of Boothbay. To offer online condolences, or share a story or photo, visit Margaret’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

