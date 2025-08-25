Margaret J. “Peggy” Rodrigue, 74, of Bristol, passed away peacefully on Aug. 17, 2025. Born on July 8, 1951 in Damariscotta, to the late Merrill Rice and Marie (Benner), Peggy was a lifelong Mainer who dedicated her life to caring for others and loving her family deeply.

Peggy was the beloved wife of the late Richard “Froggy” Rodrigue, whom she married on Nov. 11, 1978. Together they raised three daughters: Jocelyn, Renee, and Katie. She was a devoted mother and an adoring grandmother to Allyson and Wesley, whose sports games – whether watched from the sidelines or online – brought her endless joy and pride.

Peggy worked for many years as a caregiver, offering both child care and home health care. Her compassionate nature and nurturing spirit touched many lives, both within her family and the community. She also gave her time generously, volunteering at the school her children attended – always present, always supportive. She also enjoyed her weekly calls to her best friend since fourth grade, Cyndy Quintus.

She is survived by her daughters, Jocelyn (Mike Garrison), Renee, and Katie; stepchildren, Sonya and Eric; her grandchildren, Allyson and Wesley and Kaitlyn; her sister, Anne Marie (Brent Fogg); brother, Wayne (Cindy); along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends; and the best neighbor and friend, Judith Woodward.

She was predeceased by her husband, Richard; her parents, Merrill and Marie; her sister, Lorraine; and stepmother, Ellen.

Peggy will be remembered for her unwavering love for her family, her gentle strength, and her joyful presence at every game, event, or family gathering. Her legacy of kindness and devotion will live on in all who knew and loved her.

A service to celebrate Peggy’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 26, at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta. All who knew her are welcome to attend.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for her family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

