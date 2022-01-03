Margaret L. Hodgdon, 89, of Birch Point Road, Wiscasset, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick.

She was born in Woolwich on Nov. 15, 1932, a daughter of Hollis L. and Ruth H. (Hayward) Leeman Sr. She was one of 11 children.

She attended Woolwich schools and Morse High School. On Aug. 27, 1950, she married Ronald S. Hodgdon. She trained racehorses for harness racing. In 1970, she was employed at Wiscasset High School as a cook, retiring in 1990.

Margaret was an active 4-H leader and a Girl Scout leader for many years; she taught many people to cook and sew and supported her husband’s Boy Scout troops.

She enjoyed knitting, sewing, loved her little dog Jordan and grand dogs, Piper and Griffie, she especially enjoyed spending time with family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband, Ronald S. Hodgdon, on Dec. 12, 2011; her son, Kenneth B. Hodgdon on June 30, 1978; her son-in-law, Merrill C. Minzy Jr. on Dec. 14, 1997; five brothers, Hollis Jr., William, Roland, Joseph, and Edward; and three sisters, Arlene, Evelyn, and Marilyn.

She is survived by one daughter, Ruth A. Minzy, of Wiscasset; two sisters, Esther Hauck and her husband, John, of Woolwich and Mary King and her husband, Bob, of Woolwich; her granddaughter, Katie Higgins and her husband, Steve; two great-grandchildren, MacKenzie and Mason; her sister-in-law, Diantha Hodgdon; and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held in the spring at Riverside Cemetery in Woolwich.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or stjude.org.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

