Margaret L. Russell, 88, passed away on the morning of June 6, 2021 at Chase Point in Damariscotta with family and the loving staff by her side. Born in Newcastle on Feb. 8, 1933, she was the daughter of Sewall and Irene May (Robinson) Waltz.

Margaret lived in Damariscotta Mills for her entire childhood. She grew up swimming all summer and ice skating in the winter with all of her siblings and friends. She attended local schools and graduated from Lincoln Academy.

After school, she worked as a telephone operator until her marriage on July 1, 1954 to the love of her life, George “Poger” Russell. After their marriage, Margaret was a devoted housewife and mother to their five children. She worked with Poger to run the family farm in North Newcastle, and also ran Russell’s store in North Newcastle for many years.

Margaret was well known for her cooking and baking; making the best Whoopie pies, fudge, mincemeat pies and piccalilli (green tomato relish) around. She loved the farm, the water, bingo and cribbage, but most of all she loved her family.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Poger; siblings, Priscilla, Carroll, Raymond, Henry, Hoopy, Judy and Gloria.

She is survived by her five children, Elroy and his wife Cindy, Arthur and his wife Tyrell, Wanda and her husband Roger Wilcox, Larry and his wife Julie, and Dexter and his wife Dee; eight grandchildren, Nicole, Brad, George, Sterling, Kyle, Megan, Heather and Ben; three step-grandchildren, Josh, Lindsey and Ben; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Gertrude Pinkham; brothers, Bobby Waltz and Frankie Waltz; many nieces, nephews and other special people who called her “Ma;” as well as her special cat, Minnie.

A time of visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m., on Thursday, June 10 at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home. A service to remember Margaret will be held at 10 a.m., on Friday, June 11 also at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest with Poger at the Hillside Cemetery in Damariscotta. Occupancy limits and distancing requirements have been lifted, and masks will not be required by those who are fully vaccinated. Masks may still be worn by those who aren’t comfortable, and should be worn by those who are not fully vaccinated.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Midcoast Humane, 190 Pleasant St., Brunswick, ME 04011.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

