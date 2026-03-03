Margaret “Maggie” Craig Chrisman, of Tucson, Ariz., formerly Phoenix, Ariz. and South Bristol, passed away on Feb. 26, 2026 at age 95 after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s disease.

She was predeceased by her parents, Amelia Henderson Baker and John Merrill Baker; as well as her husband, William H. Chrisman; former husband and father of her children, Stephen Wright Craig; and son-in-law, Skip Tucker.

She is survived by her three children, Amelia Craig Cramer (Amy S. Cramer), Janet Craig Grossman (Douglas C. Grossman), and Peter Baker Craig; two stepchildren, Katherine Chrisman (Donald Halfenberg) and Emily Stocking; and son-in-law, Randy Stocking; 10 grandchildren, Katherine Grossman Simmons (Daniel Simmons), Alexia Marie Keim (Ian Keim), Christian Grossman, Margaret Cramer, James Grossman, Hannah Stocking (Troy Campos), William Tucker, John Tucker, Amanda Stocking, and Truman Stocking; and eight great-grandchildren, Atlas Ann Stocking, Day Simmons, Phineas Simmons, Parker Keim, Glory Simmons, Shepherd Simmons, Apphia Keim, and Marigold Simmons.

Born in Chicago and raised in Evanston, Ill., Maggie attended Evanston Township High School, the University of Iowa, and Northwestern University from which she earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and psychology. She obtained a master’s degree in education from Harvard University.

She had multiple careers in multiple places, first as a flight attendant and purser in charge of the cabin crew for Pan American Airlines on its Central and South America routes; then as a public school teacher in Belmont, Newton, and Lexington, Mass.; and later as a real estate broker and private investor in Scottsdale, Ariz. Between careers, Maggie was a stay-at-home mother who participated actively in her children’s educations and engaged them in the multitude of activities that she enjoyed.

Maggie was an active sportswoman. She was a tennis player, golfer, skier, hiker, horseback rider, and fisherwoman. She also enjoyed cooking gourmet meals, baking, gardening, hosting parties, watching professional tennis tournaments, swimming, reading, playing card games, board games, playing billiards and pool, square dancing, camping, visiting museums, watching movies, attending performances of theatre, ballet, and orchestra, and traveling. Maggie was indefatigable.

Maggie most loved travel and adventure. Throughout her life she traveled across the United States and around the world. The place Maggie considered most beautiful was the coast of Maine where she designed and built her summer home and where for many years she enjoyed spending time with family, friends, and her beloved Burmese cats.

She also loved boating. She and Bill enjoyed taking their boat known as “The Midwester” from Christmas Cove to Boothbay Harbor and eating lobster on the wharf.

Some of Maggie’s favorite travel adventures were river camping trips on pontoon boats down the Colorado River in the Grand Canyon in Arizona, and the middle fork of the Salmon River in Idaho; sailing around the Middle East on an historic tall ship called the “Sea Cloud” while engaging in an educational tour exploring the holy lands; and celebrating her 80th birthday on a National Geographic cruise ship expedition around the Galapagos Islands with her three children and their families.

Maggie was a prolific volunteer. She spent many years volunteering for Habitat for Humanity and built houses all over the world. She also served as an officer on organization’s international board of directors. She was honored to be recognized in Arizona with the Hon Kachina Award for her volunteer service to Habitat for Humanity and other organizations. For a number of years, Maggie served as a volunteer docent at Tohono Chul Park in Tucson where she led guided tours. She came to know, appreciate, and teach about many species of Sonoran Desert mammals, birds and butterflies, as well as native plants.

Maggie also volunteered with Planned Parenthood, the YMCA, the Junior League, and Guide Dogs for the Blind. Additionally, she served as advisory board member for Arizona State University’s Barrett Honors College. Maggie was a generous philanthropist, giving to Habitat for Humanity, the Fuller Center for Housing, Tohono Chul Park, the YMCA, the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona, the Southern Arizona Community Food Bank, the Humane Society, the Hermitage Cat Shelter, Planned Parenthood, the Smile Project, the National Wildlife Federation, the Audubon Society, Harvard University, and the University of Arizona, among other worthy causes.

Through her careers, her role as housewife and mother, her travels, and her volunteer activities, Maggie met and befriended people from all walks of life – from the rich and famous to the poor and houseless. She was able to fit in anywhere with anyone and greatly valued all her colleagues and friends.

During her 80s and early 90s, Maggie resided with her beloved cats Buddy and Kobe in an independent living apartment at Brookdale Santa Catalina Villas in Tucson, a senior living community where staff members treated her like family, with love and kindness.

She was assisted in her final years there by in-home caregivers from Love & Compassion Senior Care Services who likewise gave her tender, loving care. Maggie moved at the age of 94, along with her cat Kobe, into Brookdale Oro Valley Memory Care, a light-filled home where she enjoyed a beautiful mountain view, good food, a variety of group activities, and kind treatment providing her the utmost respect and gentle care by the entire staff. While living at Brookdale Oro Valley, Maggie and her cat continued to receive one-on-one in-home personal assistance from caregivers with Love & Compassion Senior Care Services, and she also received outstanding medical care from a team with Grace Hospice and Palliative Care.

Maggie was a character. She had strong opinions, deep convictions, and extensive knowledge about a variety of subjects. She never hesitated to express her views. Some found her intimidating; others delighted in her audacity. One of her biggest fans described her as having a “feisty spirit.”

She was a Christian who did not proclaim her faith publicly but expressed it with action in the way she lived her life. She overcame numerous adverse childhood experiences, including the early death of her father and other traumas, yet was resilient throughout her life in facing whatever challenges confronted her. She achieved more than 44 years of continuous sobriety and humbly made amends for her mistakes.

Maggie was grateful for her good fortune, her excellent physical health, her many opportunities to experience the world, and the love and kindness of her family and friends. She leaves a legacy of commitment to public service, love of adventure, enthusiasm for education, courage in the face of adversity, acceptance of all kinds of people, frugal financial stewardship, generosity, and fierce dedication to supporting the education, health, and wellbeing of her children and grandchildren. She is remembered with deep respect and admiration, with gratitude, and with love.

A private, family celebration of life will be held in Maine where Maggie will be buried alongside her late husband, Bill Chrisman. The joint epitaph they chose says, “We had a great time.” Contributions in Maggie’s memory may be made to Habitat for Humanity (habitat.org) or Tohono Chul Park (tohonochul.org/support/make-your-gift).

