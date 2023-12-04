Margaret E. “Maggie” Hanna, 42, of Searsport, passed away on Oct. 23, 2023.

Maggie was born on Jan. 6, 1981, to Chris and Sara “Bambi” Hanna in Damariscotta. Maggie was raised in Round Pond; spending time on her father’s lobster boat filling bait bags, at Granite Hall filling candy bags, and taking orders at the Anchor Inn.

Maggie graduated from Lincoln Academy in 1999 and went on to study at the University of Maine, Orono; graduating in 2004 with a degree in public administration. After graduating she relocated to Santa Fe, N.M., where she earned a teacher certificate from Santa Fe Community College and became a Montessori teacher. While in New Mexico she made a lot of friends and touched many lives. Maggie returned to Maine in 2012 and continued her education at the University of Maine, earning her master’s degree in social work in 2016.

In 2015 Maggie met Andrew Gilbert. They married in 2020 and welcomed two beautiful girls into their family, Margaret “Daisy” Hanna-Gilbert and Katherine “Kitty” Hanna-Gilbert.

Maggie enjoyed reading, working in her garden, spending time with her family, and cuddling with her pup, Bell. She was passionate about the environment. She had a special knack for gift-giving, with her last and greatest gift being that of organ donation.

Maggie was predeceased by her father, Chris. She is survived by her husband, Andrew; and their two daughters, Daisy and Kitty. She is also survived by her mother, Bambi; sister, Sara Hanna; and her niece and nephew, Tony Hanna and Waylon Hanna; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins who loved her very much.

A private service will be held in Round Pond. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Santa Fe Dreamers Project, an organization she felt strongly about.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

