A memorial service for Margaret “Peggy” Buchanan, who passed away on Oct. 5, 2021, will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, April 30 at the Congregational Church of Bristol, 1261 Bristol Road, in Bristol.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Peggy’s memory can be made to Maine Seacoast Mission, 6 Old Firehouse Lane, Northeast Harbor, ME 04662 or by visiting seacoastmission.org.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

