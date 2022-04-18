Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Margaret ‘Peggy’ Buchanan Service Announcement

at

A memorial service for Margaret “Peggy” Buchanan, who passed away on Oct. 5, 2021, will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, April 30 at the Congregational Church of Bristol, 1261 Bristol Road, in Bristol.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Peggy’s memory can be made to Maine Seacoast Mission, 6 Old Firehouse Lane, Northeast Harbor, ME 04662 or by visiting seacoastmission.org.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^