The funeral service for Margaret “Peggy” Davison, who passed away on Feb. 24, 2020, originally scheduled for Friday, May 22, will now be a private graveside service for her family.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting StrongHancock.com.

