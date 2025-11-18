Peggy Delano, a lifelong resident of Wiscasset, passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 10, 2025, at St. Andrews Village in Boothbay Harbor. She was 86 and had bravely fought a long battle with dementia.

Born in Wiscasset on Jan. 5, 1939, Peggy was the daughter of the late Frederick and Louise (Sutter) Grover. She grew up in Wiscasset and was a graduate of its local school. In 1955, she married the love of her life, Arthur Delano Jr.

Peggy was an employee of the Wiscasset School Department for many years. She was an avid horsewoman, raising horses with great care. A skilled hobbyist, she found joy in crafting, gardening, and shopping. Peggy was also an active partner in her husband’s logging business, where she loved driving the skidder.

Peggy and Arthur raised four children: Timothy Delano and wife, Pam, of Wiscasset, Lori Munson and husband, Jim, of Wiscasset, Stephen Delano, of Taylors, S.C., and Darren Delano, of Dresden. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Shawn, Travis, Tenlee, Letitia, Jonica, Jodi, Emilee; and 10 great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her parents; brother, David; and husband.

At Peggy’s request, there will be no public funeral or service. The family extends its heartfelt gratitude to the compassionate staff at Safe Haven in St. Andrews Village and Beacon Hospice for the wonderful care and support provided to their mother during her residency.

