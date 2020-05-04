Margaret “Peggy” Fahey, 76, of Wiscasset, passed away on the morning of May 1, 2020 at the Woodlands of Rockland. Born in Augusta on June 14, 1943, she was the daughter of Edward and Lola (Ellis) Fahey.

Peggy grew up in Wiscasset, attending local schools. She would go on to work for, and be a devoted employee of, the Wiscasset School System for 29 years. She always loved walking downtown, and enjoyed walking to work every day.

She enjoyed going to the Legion, especially so she could dance. She also enjoyed traveling around the world, and will be remembered by her family for doing anything for anyone.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by three sisters and two brothers.

She is survived by her sister, Anna Brewer; nieces and goddaughter, Valerie Robertson and Theresa Brewer; nephew, Michael Leeman and wife McCall; niece, Maria Gills; as well as several great-nieces and great-nephews.

A memorial service for Peggy will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting StrongHancock.com.

