Margaret (Peggy) Ranlett Davison, 96, passed away peacefully on Feb. 24, 2020. Peg was born on Jan. 9, 1924, in Philadelphia, Penn., the daughter of Harold and Elizabeth Grant of Houlton. She was the beloved wife of Robert Frank Davison for close to 50 years, until his passing on June 23, 1996.

Peg was always a caregiver and chose the field of nursing, following in her mother’s footsteps. Robert was a hard-working pharmacist. Together they created a life filled with the most important of all things, love, family, and friendship.

Peg is survived by her son, Robert Davison and his wife Belinda; and her daughters, Deborah Walder of Jefferson, Gayle Davison of Waldoboro, and Deanne Hamilton and her husband Dean of Mechanicsville, Va.; and her daughter-in-law, Suki Davison of Incheon, Korea. Her daughter, Gwen Davison; her step-son, Geoff Davison; her son-in-law, Philip Duvall; and her brother Harold, predeceased Peg.

Her legacy lives on with 13 grandchildren, Jennifer Walder, Lauren Walder Viola, Matthew Walder, Hannah Way, Kelly Rago, Josh Brecker, Sara Duvall McCarthy, Christopher Duvall, Bobby Davison, Ben Davison, James Davison, Leigh Davison, and Geoff Davison; and seven great-grandchildren, Anna Viola, Brody Viola, Mathew Walder, Mikaeli Walder, Tristan Davison, Maisy Davison, and Nicholas Rago.

Peg was a devoted mom, sister, wife, grandmother and loyal friend. She enjoyed living and was always ready for a good time; whether that be dining out, music, dancing, or enjoying the summers at the lake with her family. She loved Damariscotta Lake, especially riding the family boat with family and friends.

She and Bob moved up and down the East Coast – Chestnut Hill, Penn.; Timonium, Md.; Moorestown, N.J.; Wyckoff, N.J.; Glastonbury, Conn.; Lewes, Del.; and Brunswick and Jefferson. They made friends wherever they went.

Peg’s other love in her life was her animals. She always had a dog or dogs, loved feeding and watching the birds outside her windows, and loved listening to the loons. Greta, her current cairn terrier, survives her and will miss her too.

She was a remarkable woman who truly lived life to the fullest. She will forever be remembered by all those who were blessed to have known her. With much love she now rests peacefully.

A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m., on Friday, May 22 at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta.

Donations can be made in Margaret’s name to The Humane Society of the U.S.; or your local humane society.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting StrongHancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

