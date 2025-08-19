Margaret “Peggy” Rodrigue, 74, of Bristol, passed away on the evening of Aug. 17, 2025 at MaineHealth Lincoln Hospital in Damariscotta after a period of declining health.

A memorial service to remember Peggy will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 26 at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta. A full obituary will be published in next week’s edition of The Lincoln County News.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for her family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

