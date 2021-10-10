Margaret Wirth deMille Buchanan, known to everyone as Peggy, passed away on Oct. 5, 2021 at the Sussman House in Rockport. Born on Dec. 31, 1931, she was the daughter of John and Julia (Wirth) deMille and grew up in Milford, N.J., graduated from Linden Hall in Lititz, Pa. in 1949, and Wheaton College in Norton, Massachusetts in 1953.

She joins her late husband and best friend, Thomas Buchanan; and is survived by her brother-in-law, John Buchanan and wife Roberta; daughter, Catherine (and Dennis) Cheetham; son, Robert (and Donna) Wardle; stepdaughter, Susan Buchanan; stepson, Brad (and Carol) Buchanan; stepson, Ross (and Carol) Buchanan; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

The first part of her adult life was spent in Orange, Conn. where her occupations included piano teacher, elementary school music teacher, church organist and choir director, legal secretary and as the office manager for the firm, she was the calming force that kept everything running smoothly. Peggy and Tom moved to Bristol permanently in 1992 where they were very active in the Congregational Church of Bristol, and Peggy was a volunteer at the Bristol Library.

An accomplished seamstress and knitter, Peggy knitted more than 80 winter hats every year for Caring for Kids.

Peggy was so generous and kind. She greeted everyone she came in contact with by their name as she believed that all people around her deserved her warmth and respect. Her greatest joy was being surrounded by her family and friends and her laughter and sense of humor lit the room.

Peggy will be buried in the deMille family plot in Riegelsville (Pa.) Cemetery where her grandparents, Leo and Ida Wirth, lived across the street. A memorial service is being planned for the spring of 2022.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Peggy’s memory can be made to Maine Seacoast Mission, 6 Old Firehouse Lane, Northeast Harbor, ME 04662 or by visiting seacoastmission.org.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

