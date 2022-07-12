Mariah Anne “Moo-Moo” Middleton-Rackliff, 46, of Jefferson, passed peacefully at home in the early morning hours of July 6, 2022. To all who knew her, Mariah was a shining beacon of compassion and the life of every party. She possessed an unrivaled sense of humor, matched only by her selfless drive to help and care for others.

Her 25-plus years of dedicated service to the field of mental and behavioral health, touched the lives of countless individuals. Having received a Master of Arts degree in English Literature, Mariah was an avid writer and published author. With an unbelievably enduring strength and creative drive, she channeled her life story into hundreds of beautiful poems and two autobiographies; as well as a memoir of her father’s life, including his experience as a Green Beret.

A lover of art and music, Mariah enjoyed spending her time reading, attending concerts for her dose of “music therapy,” and of course cracking jokes like the class clown that she was!

She was preceded by her father, James William Middleton; and her mother, Charlene Lee Middleton, both of Jefferson.

She is survived by her two children, Megan, and James; loving and devoted husband, John; sister, Shenandoah; nieces, Creedance, and Audrey; great-niece, Naomi; parents-in-law, Nelson, and Mary; her dog, Hulk; plus countless other relatives, friends, and chosen family members including her close friends, Wanda, Sheila, Janice, and Emily.

A private celebration of her life will be held for her family.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Midcoast Humane, 5 Industrial Parkway, Brunswick, ME 04011.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

