Marie A. Bickford, 95, of New Harbor, passed away on the afternoon of Feb. 22, 2021 at the LincolnHealth – Miles Campus in Damariscotta.

A full obituary, with service details, will be published in next week’s edition of The Lincoln County News. She will be laid to rest in the New Harbor Cemetery in the spring.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

