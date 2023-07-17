Marie A. Schumann, 79, of Camden, passed away early Monday morning, July 10, 2023, at Harbor View Cottage in Newcastle, where she had spent the last four years, with the caregivers who loved her. Her time with Alzheimer’s is finally over.

Marie’s career spanned 28 years with Time/Life, except time off to live in Greece for a time, from researcher to picture editor of Life Magazine. It was a time she treasured.

Marie loved animals, especially horses and her beloved cats, probably more than humans. However, her empathy and love of good friends and family was inspiring.

In the summer months she could always be found in her garden.

Wanting to give back in her retirement years, she spent several years with Freedom Riders helping challenged children and adults to ride horses.

Everyone Marie touched was made better for it. As her nephew said, “Words fail to describe the beauty and joy Marie brought to all our lives, making us richer, happier, and more fulfilled for knowing and loving her.”

She and Peter sailed together for many years, and both agreed it was one of the very best things they did. The times of pure beauty with sailing friends were priceless. In sailing they discovered Maine.

Marie is survived by her husband, Peter; sister, Nancy; sister-in-law, Anne; and nephews, Will, Brian, and Gordon.

No memorial service is planned. Memorial contributions in her honor can be made in Marie’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

