Marie Antoinette (Duplisey) Bickford, 95, passed away on the afternoon of Feb. 22, 2021 at the LincolnHealth – Miles Campus in Damariscotta. Marie was the only child born to the late Fred and Mabel (McFarland) Duplisey, on Jan. 1, 1926.

Marie was predeceased by her husband, Roy Bickford; and her daughter, Sharon (Bickford) Chickering.

She is survived by her son-in-law, Wayne M. Chickering; her grandson, Troy W. Chickering and his wife Curran Murphy-Chickering of Framingham, Mass.; and her granddaughter, Stacey M. Chickering of Easthampton, Mass. She also leaves behind three beloved great-grandchildren, Noah T. Galko, Caleb W. Galko, and Grace H. Chickering.

The family would like to thank the Bristol First Responders, as well as the staff at LincolnHealth – Miles Campus in Damariscotta, for their hard work and dedication.

A walk-through visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, March 6 at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all guests are asked to wear a mask and enter and exit the building after a brief visit, giving all in attendance the time and distance needed to greet the family. Marie will be laid to rest in the New Harbor Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Marie’s name may be made to the Bristol First Responders, 104 South Side Road, New Harbor, ME 04554.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

