Marie C. Hendrickson

at

Marie C. Hendrickson, 94, of Friendship, passed away peacefully on May 7, 2021 at the Sussman House in Rockport. A full obituary with service information will be posted when available.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements.

