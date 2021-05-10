Marie C. Hendrickson, 94, of Friendship, passed away peacefully on May 7, 2021 at the Sussman House in Rockport. A full obituary with service information will be posted when available.
Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements.
Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years
at
Marie C. Hendrickson, 94, of Friendship, passed away peacefully on May 7, 2021 at the Sussman House in Rockport. A full obituary with service information will be posted when available.
Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements.