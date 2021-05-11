Marie Caroline (Williams) Hendrickson passed away peacefully on May 7, 2021 at the Sussman House in Rockport at the age of 94. She was born March 31, 1927 in Surry, the daughter of William and Beulah (Frost) Williams.

Following graduation from Ellsworth High School, she followed her dream of becoming a nurse. She graduated as a Registered Nurse from Eastern Maine General School of Nursing in Bangor. One of her nursing classmates introduced her to a dashing young fighter pilot, Lauri Hendrickson, who was stationed at the former Dow AFB. They soon married and started a lifelong journey together. Their early years were spent stationed in Fairbanks, Alaska where Marie had many adventures. Following their deployment to Alaska, they made their home in Friendship where they raised their family.

Marie loved being a nurse and gave comfort and care to many. She was one of the founding nurses of the Mid-Coast Home Health Agency and spent her career in the areas of home health and geriatric nursing. Her friends and neighbors in Friendship always knew they could count on her for advice and comfort. She enjoyed knitting, gardening, genealogy, and getting together with her nursing classmates. She was a life-long learner who continued to take college courses throughout her life. A woman of strong faith, she was a communicant of Episcopal Church of St. John Baptist, Thomaston.

She was predeceased by her husband, Lauri; her parents; her brothers, Charles, Vincent, and Arthur; and her sister, Joan. She is survived by her children, Brenda Hendrickson, Esther Hendrickson, and Elizabeth (and Richard) Crabtree; sister, Gloria (and Wes) Hart; grandchildren, Christopher Jones, Maarta Laiho, Amanda Hendrickson-Belloguet, Jonathan (and Emily) Hendrickson-Belloguet; and great-granddaughter, Ayla Marie Hendrickson-Belloguet; sisters-in-law, Naomi Williams and Geraldine Williams; brother-in-law, Prin Allen, Jr.; many dear nieces, and nephews, cousins; and special friends, Dottie Simmons and Donna Webster. Her presence and grace will be deeply missed.

A graveside service will be held in early summer in Friendship.

To those who wish to remember Marie in a special way, please consider a donation to either the Knox County Nurses Guild, c/o Evelyn Lowe, 16 Lowe Lane, Camden, ME 04843; the Friendship Public Library, PO Box 39, Friendship, ME 04547; or the Sussman House, c/o Pen Bay Waldo Healthcare Foundation, 22 White St., Rockland, ME 04841.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at hallfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 949 Main St., Waldoboro.

