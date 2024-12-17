Marie E. (Rich) Lane was born on Jan. 25, 1932, in Medford, Mass., and passed away peacefully on Dec. 7, 2024, in Lisbon Falls, with her loving family by her side.

Marie spent most of her childhood in Rich’s Cove on beautiful Isle au Haut, a place she loved to spend time throughout her life. She was raised by her paternal grandparents from age 2 to age 12, when she moved to Wilmington, Mass., with her father and stepmother, Iva Rich. Marie attended school in a one-room schoolhouse on the island during her time there.

At the age of 16, Marie came to New Harbor, where she spent the summer with her Aunt Rose, owner of the Laughton House. It was during this visit, she caught the eye of Perlie Lane Jr. (known to all as Junior) and they were married that winter, just before her 17th birthday. They resided in New Harbor all their lives, where they raised their three daughters, Rosa Lane, of South Portland, Bonnie Lane, of Whitefield, and Brenda Lane, of Lisbon Falls.

Though Marie left high school prior to her graduation, she completed her GED while maintaining a home with her husband and raising their three daughters.

Throughout the years, Marie loved to sew and to knit. She was a member of the New Harbor Knitting Club and hosted many of those weekly gatherings at her home. Marie loved to go shopping even to just browse through the stores. She and Junior loved to square dance. They followed their favorite dance callers around the state, limited only by bad weather and travel conditions. Marie also loved walking as her exercise. Since starting in 1975, she and her beloved friend, Isabel Brackett, were so dedicated, they hardly missed a day over the years and passersby could set a clock by their routine. Marie loved spending time with her three daughters and their families. That’s where she was the happiest!

Marie held a number of jobs throughout her life: cleaning cottages at Pemaquid Point, working as a clerk at Yellowfront Grocery in Damariscotta, providing home health care to the elderly, and as a school bus driver and teacher’s aide with Operation Lighthouse in Bristol Mills. She went lobstering with Junior often and held a license up until his passing. Her most recent job, and the one she loved the most, was working at King Ro Market for B.J. Russell and Lori Crook for 20 years, until the age of 89.

Marie is predeceased by her husband of 54 years; her father and mother, William Rich and Marie Haviland; a brother, William “Sonny” Rich Jr.; and a stepbrother, John Rich.

She leaves her three girls, whom she adored; a stepsister, Charlotte Kasabuski, of Sun Lakes, Ariz.; a stepbrother, Walter Rich and his wife, Cheryl, of Conroe, Texas. Four grandchildren: Kristen Spinney, of Brunswick, Nikki Sue Lowe Lane (and husband, Kevin), of Newton, Mass., Jesse Alan Lowe, of Buffalo, N.Y., and Scott Haines, of Waterville; as well as several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. Marie also left behind her pet companion, Chloe.

Marie’s family thanks her many dear friends who cared for her over the past few years: Brenda’s partner, Dusty Maney, of Lisbon Falls; her neighbors, Joanne Aliano and Mark Jones, John Walsh, of Bremen, and B.J. Russell and Lori Crook, of Round Pond. Their love and support enabled Marie to stay in the home she and Junior built together until recently.

At Marie’s request, no services will be held. Interment will be held in the spring, at the New Harbor Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest with her late husband.

Donations can be made in her memory to the Midcoast Humane Society in Sheepscot or Brunswick.

Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St., Richmond, ME 04357.

