Marie E. Webber, 74 of Damariscotta, passed away on the morning of Aug. 14, 2021, at the LincolnHealth – Miles Campus in Damariscotta. Born in Augusta on April 22, 1947, she was the daughter of Danville Rogers, Sr., and Gertrude (Sidelinger) Rogers.

Marie grew up in Nobleboro, attended local schools and graduated from Lincoln Academy in 1965. She was a homemaker for many years while her children were young. She later worked as a bookkeeper at the First National Bank before her retirement. She loved her dog Daisy, and enjoyed camping at Moosehead Lake with her family.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by two sisters, Edith Poggi and Iona Dunn; as well as her brother-in-law, Richard Dunn. She is survived by her husband, Merle Webber; son, Robert Webber and wife, Tena; daughter, Dawn Twombly and husband, Wayne; daughter, Erin Morrison and husband, Rick; brother, Danville Rogers, Jr., and wife, Linda; grandchildren, Ashley, Wayne and Megan Twombly, Christopher Poulin, and Tyler, Noah, Brooke, Austin, Autumn, Rick, Cody and Taylor Morrison; seven great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.

There will be a graveside service for Marie at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Dunbar Cemetery in Nobleboro.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

