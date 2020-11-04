Marie Frances Noonan Sabin, 88, passed away peacefully at her home in Bristol, early on the morning of Oct. 18, 2020, in the company of her daughters, Margaret and Kate.

An online memorial for Marie Frances Noonan Sabin will take place on Saturday, Nov. 14 via Zoom, starting at 4 p.m. Eastern time. To join, please RSVP to kmsny62@gmail.com. Further information and a link will be forwarded.

In lieu of sending flowers, please consider making a donation in Marie’s memory to one of the following organizations: DaPonte String Quartet; Lincoln Theater; Loving Local Meals (provided by Rising Tide Co-Op); MaineHealth Care at Home, Hospice Care; Partners in Health; Trinity Jubilee Center.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

