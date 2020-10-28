Marie Frances Noonan Sabin, 88, passed away peacefully at her home in Bristol, early on the morning of Oct. 18, 2020, in the company of her daughters, Margaret and Kate.

A biblical scholar and author of three books — “Reopening the Word: Reading Mark as Theology in the Context of Early Judaism” (Oxford, 2002), “The Gospel According to Mark” (Liturgical Press, 2006), and “Evolving Humanity and Biblical Wisdom: Reading Scripture through the Lens of Teilhard de Chardin” (Liturgical Press, 2018) — she was drafting a new book when she suffered a stroke in late September.

A devout Catholic and an active parishioner at St. Patrick’s, in Newcastle, where she served for many years as an Eucharistic minister, Marie was also a founding member of the Benedictine Group at St. Andrew’s, dedicated to the study and practice of the principles laid out in the Rule of St. Benedict. She was equally devoted to the Basil Group, whose members, mainly Episcopal clergy, gather to read the Psalms and to pray, and to Women of the Spirit, which meets to discuss the ideas, spirituality, and theology that women have contributed, and continue to contribute, to Catholicism.

Marie was a passionate supporter of the Lincoln County Immigration Support Group, the DaPonte String Quartet, and the Lincoln Theater, where, in the company of some of her many dear friends, she particularly enjoyed broadcast performances of the Metropolitan Opera and the National Theatre of London. She loved Maine, both the people and the place, and continually sought to serve her local community, most recently as a volunteer in the hospice division of MaineHealth Care at Home, which helped care for her at the end of her life.

Born in Brighton, Mass., the third child of John T. Noonan and Marie Shea Noonan, Marie was educated at Sacred Heart in Newton, Mass., and at Trinity College in Washington, D.C. Her graduate degrees include a Master of Arts in English from Wellesley, a doctorate in English from Yale, and a Master of Arts in theology from Union Theological Seminary.

Predeceased by her beloved husband of more than 50 years, Bill Sabin, Marie is survived by her children and their spouses, Margaret Sabin and Steve Lassonde, John Sabin and Kathy Abromeit, Kate Sabin, Chris Sabin, and Jim Sabin; and by her grandchildren, Dyani Sabin and her partner David Sabin-Miller, Brook Sabin and her partner Dorian Boye-Doe, Alex Lassonde, and Jonathan Lassonde and his wife Allyson Schumacher. Marie cherished her family, one and all.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of sending flowers, please consider making a donation in Marie’s memory. The family will soon name several preferred organizations.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

