Marie N. Dodge, 97, of Round Pond, passed away on June 19, 2020 following a lengthy battle with dementia. She had been residing for almost three years at Sedgewood Commons, Falmouth, receiving thoughtful and loving care while also keeping them on their toes!

Raised for the most part in Ashland, Mass., while residing with her aunt Katherine “Kitty” and uncle Otis Stone, Marie graduated from Ashland High School, class of 1940, and Boston University and then began her employment career at Ashland’s Lombard Governor.

Marrying Russell C. Dodge Jr. in 1946, they raised a family of six children in Ashland before she took on the position of Administrative Secretary to the Principal of Ashland High School in 1964, remaining for 17 years at a job she truly loved.

Marie and Russell later retired to his family home in Round Pond and continued their enjoyment of camping, music, gathering with friends, and later, trips in their RV. Marie engaged in community activities and projects, made a wide circle of friends, and entertained all in Ashland and Round Pond with her outgoing personality. She loved the sun, birds, sweets, music, dancing, and gossip.

Marie was predeceased by her mother, Mary K. Turner, in 1994; and her husband, Russell, in 1990.

She is survived by daughters, Kathye Lomuscio and James of Holliston, Mass., Susan Dodge of Ashland, Mass., and Diana Morrison and Rod of Bristol; sons, Russell III and Donna of Plymouth, Mass., Michael of Ashland, Mass., and Peter of Round Pond, who lived with and cared for her for numerous years; grandchildren, Kevin, Kai, Nicholas, Curtis, Olivia, Rod, Gabrielle, and Sharon; and great-grandchildren, Jimmy, Cameron, and Ethan. All will miss Marie’s bright spirit.

A wake will be held from 1 to 3 p.m., Friday, June 26 at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta. Due to COVID restrictions, masks are required and social distancing is asked to be observed. A private service and burial will follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Dementia Society of America. In memory of Marie, please buy yourself a large ice cream cone, laugh with friends, and dance; she would like that.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting www.StrongHancock.com.

