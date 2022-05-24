Marie O’Brien, 87, of Effingham, Ill., formerly of Maine, went from the arms of her family to the arms of her Lord Jesus Christ on May 20, 2022, and is now reunited with her husband and son.

Marie was born April 13, 1935, in Salem, Mass. She met and married her husband Fred there in 1956. They had 64 years together before he passed away in 2020. They raised two children, Scott and Beth, in West Newbury, Mass., where she was the town bookkeeper. In 1999, they retired and built their dream home in Union where they lived 20 wonderful years in the “most beautifulest” state. They loved their church family at Waldoboro Baptist Church and spending time on the ocean. Marie and her husband moved to Effingham, Ill. following the death of their son Scott to be closer to their daughter and her family. Marie’s greatest accomplishment and biggest passion was being a witness for Jesus and bringing people to Christ. She lived by God’s word and shared it whenever she could. She loved lighthouses, waves, her gardens, and seashells. Marie was small but mighty and loved just as fiercely. Her greatest joy in the last few years was spending time with Maddie, Mackenzie, and Maddux. We feel so blessed to have had her here close these last four years and had a chance to care for her. Our hearts are breaking but at peace knowing she is in paradise.

Marie leaves her daughter, Beth O’Brien-Schmidt and husband, David, of Effingham; grandchildren, Rochelle (Philip), C.J., Brianna, Michael, Erica (Steven), Becky (Jeremie), and Rachel (David); 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; as well as her sister, Mildred; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Frederick; son, Scott; daughter-in-law, Beverly O’Brien; and her brothers, Richard, Walter, and Ronald.

A celebration of Marie’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 8 at Calvary Baptist Church in Effingham, Ill. A time to gather will be held from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday prior to the service at the church. Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham is assisting the family.

Memorials may be made to Family Life Center or Calvary Baptist Church. Online condolences may be shared at johnsonandsonsfh.com.

