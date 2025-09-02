Marie S. Patfoort, a devote Christian, educator, and cherished matriarch of a wide and loving chosen family, passed peacefully at the age of 95 on Aug. 5, 2025.

Born in Congo, Africa, Marie, aka Maria, was raised by her missionary mother, Nellie Meloon, whose example of faith, service, strength, and compassion shaped the foundation of Marie’s life. Marie was raised with other young girls that she lovingly referred to as her “missionary sisters:” Alice Douglin, Josephine Kaye, Rosemarie Gordan, and Claire Barnabe. Although spread out over different continents, Marie always stayed close to her sisters and reaped the benefits of many nieces and nephews.

In 1960, at the beginning of the Congo Crisis, Marie fled from the Republic of Congo “on one of the last planes out” to Uganda and ultimately the United States. In 1963, at the age of 34 she was accepted to Gordon College. Upon graduating, she became the first African woman from Zaire to receive a degree in education.

Marie started her teaching career at Whitefield School. In 1969, she had the opportunity to teach English and French in Zaire, where she stayed for two years. In 1980, she moved back to Maine to teach at Whitefield School, connect with family, friends, and her church. Marie lived in Whitefield the remainder of her life before going to an assisted living situation at the age of 90.

Marie led a life of quiet strength, profound faith, and has left an immeasurable impact on her community. Though she had no known surviving biological family, Marie leaves behind an extraordinary legacy of love. She is mourned – and celebrated – by former students, colleagues, church family and dear friends that span continents and generations.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025 at Calvary Bible Baptist Church, at 150 Grand Army Road in Whitefield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marie’s honor to the Calvary Bible Baptist Church (P.O. Box 59, Whitefield, ME 04353) or the Whitefield Library (P.O. Box 5, Whitefield, ME 04353).

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

