Marie V. Burnheimer Pinkham Roberts, 105, of Damariscotta, passed away peacefully on Sept. 23, 2024. Marie was born on Aug. 16, 1919, to John and Glenys (Oliver) Burnheimer.

Marie grew up in North Waldoboro and attended local schools. Marie graduated from Lincoln Academy in 1936 and Kents Hill in 1937. After high school, Marie went on to attend Gates Business School in Augusta.

Marie married her first husband, Lawson Pinkham, in October 1940 and they raised four children together. After Lawson’s passing in 1969, Marie was lucky to find love for a second time and married Lamont “Mont” Roberts.

Marie worked for Central Maine Power Co. for many years, working in Waldoboro, Damariscotta, Newcastle, and Rockland. On Saturday nights you would find Marie selling admission tickets at Lakehurst with Lawson. She would joke about how only couples were allowed, saying she had played matchmaker to a few that are still together today.

Marie enjoyed cooking and after retirement she and Mont would travel to Florida, first with a travel trailer then getting a permanent place. She loved Florida and made many friends there and always treated neighbors like family. She was an avid pinochle player and would play a marathon if others were willing.

Marie was awarded the Damariscotta Boston Post Cane in 2023 at the age of 104.

Marie was predeceased by her first husband, Lawson Pinkham; second husband; Lamont Roberts; son, Gary Pinkham; daughter, Rose Pinkham; and sisters, Ruth Teague and Lois Pearl.

Marie is survived by her sons, Daniel Pinkham and wife, Ann, of Damariscotta, and Alan “Buzz” Pinkham and wife, Vicki, of Damariscotta; daughter-in-law, Patsy Pinkham, of Damariscotta; grandchildren, Daniel Pinkham Jr. and wife, Deanna, of New London, Mo., Jon Pinkham and wife, Geri, of Damariscotta, Joshua Pinkham and wife, Christina, of Damariscotta, Lanelle Duke and husband, Kirk, of Falmouth, Leslie Daroche and husband, Steve, of Dallas, Texas, Tiffany Strout and husband, Zak, of Harrington, Wade Pinkham and wife, Meredith, of Topsham, Chelsea Pinkham, of Waterville, and Ciara Pinkham, of Damariscotta; along with 15 great-grandchildren.

There will be a time of visitation on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, from noon to 1 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main St. in Waldoboro, with a funeral service starting at 1 p.m. A burial will take place at the Hillside Cemetery in Damariscotta following the service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Marie’s name to the Damariscotta Historical Society, P.O. Box 1154, Damariscotta, ME 04543.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home in Waldoboro. To share a condolence or story with the Roberts family, please visit Marie’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

