On Sunday afternoon, April 23, 2023, after declining health, Marietta “Mary” Burton passed away peacefully at her home in Cushing, with her husband and sister by her side.

Marietta Grace Tibbetts was born on March 24, 1948, in Pueblo, Colo., to Ralph and Gladys Tibbetts. Mary grew up in Pueblo and Albuquerque, N.M., where she attended Albuquerque High School and, in 1965, she met and married the love of her life, Robert “Bob” Burton on August 27.

In 1966, Bob and Mary moved to Monhegan Island and became the owners of the Island Inn, which they owned for 30 years. In the 1980s, they also owned and operated the Monhegan Store, which they sold in 1988.

In the winter months, after selling the Monhegan Store, Bob and Mary would travel to Florida where they lived the RV life, visiting friends and attending NASCAR races, but eventually establishing a winter residence on Sanibel Island, Fla. It was here that Mary learned and then applied her artistic creativity to the craft of shell art. She won many awards and blue ribbons for her creations and eventually became the artistic chairperson of the Sanibel Shell Show.

When they sold the Island Inn, Mary and her loving husband built a home in Cushing, which is their summer home, with their winters now spent in Lehigh Acres, Fla.

Mary touched many souls and had a huge impact on many of the island’s children. She is loved by so many and will be forever missed.

Mary is survived by her husband, Robert; her sister, Cathy; her brothers, Jack, Rick, and Richard; her only child, son, Lance and his wife, Lisa; and their children, Jennifer and Benjamin, whom she often spoke of fondly and loved very much.

It is well known that Mary had a passion for NASCAR and gardening and rest assured she’s probably listening to the latest NASCAR news while planting the most beautiful gardens in Heaven.

Hall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, at 78 Main St. in Thomaston, has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, visit Mary’s Book of Memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

A private family memorial service is planned for later this summer. In lieu of flowers, cards may be sent to The Burton Family at 348 River Road, Cushing, ME 04563.

