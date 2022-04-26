Marilyn Ann Leeman, 82, of Round Pond, died on Tuesday evening, April 19, 2022, at the Miles Campus of LincolnHealth in Damariscotta with her loving family by her side.

She was born Oct. 26, 1939, in Danforth, a daughter of the late Earl and Emma (Sanders) Lisheness and was a graduate of Danforth High School, a member of the class of 1955.

Shortly after graduation, she moved to Westbrook where she met the love of her life and on Dec. 31, 1959, she married Donald K. Leeman. For the first years of her married life she was a homemaker raising her children and teaching Sunday school at the Round Pond United Methodist Church. When her children became teenagers she began her career at Masters Machine where she retired in 2005 after working more than 20 years.

Marilyn especially enjoyed the holidays and all of the decorating and festivities that went along with them. It was family that brought her the greatest joy. She loved being a wife and mother but her favorite title was “Nana.”

In addition to her husband of 62 years of Bristol, Marilyn is survived by her three sons, Donnie and his wife, Liz, of Bremen, Martin and his wife, Jen, of Bristol, Darryl and his wife, Adrienne, of Jefferson; and her four grandsons, Cody, Ben, Tristan and Andrew.

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of her family. Interment will be in the Chamberlain Cemetery in Round Pond.

Should friends so desire, donations may be made to Bristol Fire and First Responders, P.O. Box 137, New Harbor, ME 04554.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

