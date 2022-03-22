Marilyn B. Chadwick, 76, of Pemaquid, passed away peacefully in her sleep on the morning of March 18, 2022. Born in Newton, Mass. on Dec. 1, 1945, she was the daughter of Joseph and Claire Beatty.

For most of her life she worked as a caregiver to children out of her home. She loved children, and this allowed her to be a stay-at-home mom with her own kids. Later in life, she also worked at the Riverview Market, just down the street from her house.

Marilyn was an avid reader and enjoyed reading very much until she lost her sight later in life. Despite that, she always kept a wonderful attitude and loved her grandchildren very much.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Jeffrey Beatty.

She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Wayne Chadwick; children, Darryl Chadwick and his wife, Camille, Melissa Chadwick, Amy Chadwick and husband, Pierre Gilbert, and Amanda Chadwick; grandchildren, Blake Chadwick, Isabelle Gilbert, and Alexander Gilbert; brothers, Jay Beatty and Joseph Beatty; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Marilyn’s family would like to express their gratitude for the wonderful care she received from her doctors, Stephen Reed, Marybeth Ford, and Ann Coughlan; as well as the support she received from her best friend Claudia Hatch, and all the other friends and family who helped.

Per Marilyn’s request, there will be no services.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either Midcoast Humane, 190 Pleasant St., Brunswick, ME 04011; or to the Bristol First Responders, 104 South Side Road, New Harbor, ME 04554.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

