Marilyn B. Davis, 84, of Pemaquid, passed away on the morning of July 31, 2020 at Round Pond Green in Round Pond. Born on Dec. 26, 1935, she was the daughter of William and Berle Ducharme.

A public visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required and social distancing is asked to be observed. Limited numbers are allowed in the building at a time, so please be prepared to wait outside until space opens up. She will be laid to rest in North Anson at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting StrongHancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

