Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Marilyn B. Davis Service Announcement

at

Marilyn B. Davis, 84, of Pemaquid, passed away on the morning of July 31, 2020 at Round Pond Green in Round Pond. Born on Dec. 26, 1935, she was the daughter of William and Berle Ducharme.

A public visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required and social distancing is asked to be observed. Limited numbers are allowed in the building at a time, so please be prepared to wait outside until space opens up. She will be laid to rest in North Anson at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting StrongHancock.com.

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company