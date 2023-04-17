Advanced Search
Marilyn Cohen Kondi June 20, 1941 - April 11, 2023

Marilyn Cohen Kondi, 81, of Damariscotta, passed away at her home on April 11, 2023. Born on June 20, 1941 in New Bedford, Mass., she was the daughter of James and Ivy (Wurden) Kondi.

She will be laid to rest with her family in New Bedford, Mass. at a later date. A full obituary will be published in a future edition of the paper.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home at 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

